Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, May 20

No one was hurt in a large fire at a blueberry farm in Surrey today, but four buildings are “total losses.” Assistant Fire Chief Ben Dirksen says crews were called to the farm just off Colebrook Road, east of 152nd Street, around 2 a.m. “When our first arriving crews arrived on scene they were met with heavy fire from a large barn on the property,” “The fire quickly spread to three other outbuildings.” He says crews focused on protecting a house on the property from surrounding flames. All told, Dirksen says the home was protected, but a barn and three outbuildings were destroyed. “In the end we had 30 firefighters on scene,” he added. The fire sent thick smoke throughout the surrounding area. It’s still unclear what caused the fire. Dirksen says the fire was burning in a “no-water area,” meaning there were no fire hydrants nearby. More information to be released soon.