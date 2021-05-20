newsbreak-logo
Washington Rookie WR Dyami Brown Sticks With Jersey No. 2

By Mike Fisher
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cSsa_0a5xk28n00

It takes one look at Dyami Brown to see his vertical presence take flight.

"We love the speed, we love the playmaking ability," Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said of third-round pick. "His contested catches are what stood out.''

Now, there will be something else that stands out about the 2021 NFL Draft receiver from North Carolina. He'll wear jersey No. 2 at the professional level just as he did for the Tar Heels.

Brown was fairly buzzworthy during WFT's recent rookie minicamp, showing off some of the talent that made him a star at Chapel Hill. In three seasons and 32 games for the Heels' offense, he tallied 123 receptions for 2,306 yards (18.7 yards per catch) and 21 touchdowns, along with back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons under Mack Brown.

Following the draft, NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks labeled Brown "underrated'' and a potential "game-changer with few defenders capable of matching his speed and burst.''

Does what Brown did in college transfer immediately to the Washington Football Team and the NFL?

Maybe not right away.

WFT's QB Ryan Fitzpatrick's most immediate focus will be on developing chemistry with his WFT's top two targets in free agent Curtis Samuel and, maybe most of all, standout third-year player Terry McLaurin.

The former third-rounder is coming off a career season in which he recorded 87 catches for 1,118 yards and five scores. Samuel also seems to be a prime fit for OC's Scott Turner's offense after working with him in Carolina during the 2019 season.

Interestingly, Rivera does not shy away from reflecting on the talents of the rookie Brown by making a comparison between him and the WFT's No. 1 receiver.

"And another guy like that (coming out of college) was Terry McLaurin,'' Rivera said of the aforementioned contested catches ability.

That's high praise indeed from the coach, comparing his No. 1 wide receiver to a rookie who someday might be his No. 2 wide receiver. For now, he will just wear that jersey number as he builds his career in Washington.

