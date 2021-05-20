newsbreak-logo
DNVR Broncos Podcast: What kind of season does Drew Lock need to be the starter beyond 2021?

By Zac Stevens
thednvr.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe guys discuss what’s an acceptable season from Drew Lock, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.

