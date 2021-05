The Ottawa Senators have saved their best for last. But, with seven games left on the schedule, they can only hope this late-season success will bode well for next year. As the Senators prepare to wrap up this four-game series against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday with a 5:30 p.m. puck drop at the Canadian Tire Centre, coach D.J. Smith and the players believe the victories they post now will go a long way to help the club’s young players learn what it’s like to suit up for important games late in the season.