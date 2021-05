On Tuesday, April 20, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agriculture Specialists at the port of Memphis, TN were inspecting a shipment from China en route to New York City that was manifested as “The Scarf” when they noticed organic anomalies. Upon further inspection, the 25 small boxes in the shipment were found to contain 750 unfertilized Avian Eggs placed inside foam cartons. According to USDA, China is currently affected with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) and Newcastle Disease. HPAI is a highly contagious viral disease that is often fatal to chickens. According to the CDC, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization considered the Asian HPAI H5N1 virus to be endemic in China, along with Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam.