Metro approves $10M in grants for affordable housing
Metro approval of almost $10 million from the Barnes Fund has put Mayor John Cooper closer to fulfilling his commitment to tripling affordable housing dollars. The Barnes Housing Trust Fund, engineered in 2013 under the administration of Karl Dean, extends grants to nonprofits while leveraging various funding options to drum up affordable housing options for some of Nashville's most vulnerable residents. Since its origin, the fund has invested $54 million, leveraging another $360 million for 2,500 housing units.www.nashvillepost.com