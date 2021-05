On draft weekend, the Vikings took two offensive linemen before selecting a defensive lineman, which is great news for Stephen Weatherly and D.J. Wonnum. Now Patrick Jones II out of Pittsburgh will join that competition for edge-rushing reps next to Danielle Hunter. At pick 90, Jones won’t be expected to be a Day 1 starter. But if he impresses in training camp, he could push for that job. In all likelihood, it will be some level of rotation between the three, with fourth-rounder Janarius Robinson redshirting on the bench. So how Jones develops will have a great impact on all three’s usage over the season.