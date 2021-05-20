Homeowners Associations growing in popularity

If you’re part of a homeowners association (HOA), then you probably won’t be surprised to learn that things are looking on the up for this way of living – as predicted by the Foundation for Community Research. The foundation has found that the number of new condominium and homeowners associations is expected to rise by 1.3% this year, and that they now represent nearly 25% of housing stock in the U.S. In 2019, around 74.5% of homes sold were part of HOA communities. Dawn Bauman, executive director of the Foundation for Community Research, stated that although the current global health crisis had posed tough financial and operational challenges for this type of housing, it remains strong, and is predicted to continue its growth in the coming years.