New York City, NY

New York's unemployment rate edges downward

By Nick Reisman
nystateofpolitics.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York's unemployment rate fell in April from 8.4% to 8.2% as the economy added 28,100 jobs in the private sector, the Department of Labor on Thursday announced. The state's jobless picture improved slightly last month despite the overall unemployment rate worsening across the country on average. Still, even as unemployment ticked upward to 6.1% nationally, New York's unemployment rate still remains worse.

City
Business
State
New York State
Government
#Unemployment Rate#Job Growth#Federal Jobs#Public Sector#The Department Of Labor#Joblessness#Unemployed People#Private Sector#Businesses#Country#March#Federal Pandemic Aid#April
Unemployment Benefits
Economy
Politics
Unemployment
Jobs
Politics

Empire State Moves Toward Mandatory Auto-IRA Program

New York State’s legislature is now looking at making its existing auto-IRA program mandatory. The state’s General Assembly on May 11 passed NY A03213A by a vote of 125-22 that would make the New York State “secure choice” auto-IRA program mandatory for private sector employers that do not offer a retirement plan and employ 10 or more employees. The legislation is now pending in the New York State Senate.
Economy

Manufacturing Remains Solid in New York State

New York manufacturing activity continued at a solid pace in May, according to the May 2021 Empire State Manufacturing Survey. The index headline dipped two points to 24.3, but indexes for new orders and shipments gained two and five points, respectively. Thirty-seven percent of survey respondents said conditions had improved over the month with only 13% reporting a dip in activity.
Economy

Business Report: The regional economic development awards are back

In the latest WXXI Business Report, New York state’s economic development award competition is back. It was on pause last year, and this year a total pool of $750 million will be divided among various communities. The new Empire State Manufacturing Survey shows businesses expect to add jobs this year,...
Business
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields trade flat even as New York state prices paid index spikes

(Adds results of Treasury auction) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields traded little changed on Monday, shrugging off the highest prices ever paid in a May manufacturing survey for New York state, as traders mull how tolerant Federal Reserve policymakers will be as the pace of inflation quickens. The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes was up 2 basis points at 1.6%37, well below a spike to 1.77% in late March. The Empire State Manufacturing Survey, produced by the New York Fed, showed the prices paid index rose to a record 83.5, the highest since the data series began in 2001, said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co. "The Fed has been pretty consistent in its message that it's going to be quite tolerant of inflation, it's not going to cause them to raise rates prematurely or pull back on asset purchases," Simons said. "That's why the market has been relatively calm," he said. Weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales on Friday reassured the market that extended inflation was not ahead and that the Fed would not be forced to tighten early, said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. Bond markets barely reacted to remarks on Monday from Federal Reserve officials. The U.S. economy is in a "very fluid period" and if data were to threaten to raise inflation expectations the Fed would act, said Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida. The baseline view is that achieving maximum employment will not put undue pressure on prices, Clarida said. Now is not the time to change the Fed's strong accommodative stance, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC, adding a healthy level of inflation is a sign the economy is growing. The Treasury's auction of $57 billion in three-month bills and $54 billion in six-month bills was routine, with the longer tranche outperforming slightly, according to Action Economics. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell 0.6 basis point to 2.3495%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.719%, after closing at 2.731% on Friday, near its highest close in just over a decade. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.550%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.5% a year for the next decade. May 17 Monday 1:47PM New York / 1747 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.01 0.0101 0.000 Six-month bills 0.03 0.0304 0.000 Two-year note 99-242/256 0.1531 0.002 Three-year note 99-192/256 0.334 0.005 Five-year note 99-164/256 0.8242 0.008 Seven-year note 99-192/256 1.2877 0.005 10-year note 99-228/256 1.6369 0.002 20-year bond 93-244/256 2.2561 0.007 30-year bond 100-140/256 2.3495 -0.006 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) GooU.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.25 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis and Alistair Bell)
New York City, NY

Torchlight buys $40M delinquent Fifth Avenue retail loan

New York’s much-anticipated distressed deals could finally be starting to appear. The Canadian bank CIBC sold a delinquent $40 million loan on the retail portion of 445 Fifth Avenue to a debt fund tied to Torchlight Investors. Harbor Group International allegedly defaulted in May 2020 on the loan that the...
New York City, NY

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
New York City, NY

Recap: Clean Fuels Standard webinar

On May 13th, in partnership with the Clean Fuels NY Coalition, we held a policy forum on instituting a Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) for New York. NYLCV President Julie Tighe kicked off the forum and spoke about the challenge of reducing transportation emissions, responsible for one-third of our greenhouse gas emissions, and the number one contributor to climate change in our state and nation. Cleaning up the transportation sector will require incentives and cost money. Tighe went on to express that the fossil fuel industry is responsible for our climate crisis and now they need to pay to get us out of it. A CFS would help just that: transform the fuels market from one that relies nearly exclusively on petroleum to one that employs a variety of cleaner alternatives.
New York City, NY

AMANDA UPRICHARD Is Hiring A Fashion Marketing Director In New York, NY

Amanda Uprichard clothing is sold primarily in the US through upscale department stores, boutique shops, and online. Reporting to the Founder, the Marketing Director will have the experience to recognize emerging fashion trends, as well as anticipate customer desires. If you are a highly motivated individual who loves fashion, comes to work “dressed to impress” and thrives in a friendly fast paced team environment, this may be the job for you!
New York City, NY
KVIA ABC-7

Stocks decline…Child payments…Communications merger

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed modestly lower Monday, tacking more losses onto last week’s stumble, as worries about inflation continue to dog Wall Street. The S&P lost 0.3% following its 1.4% drop last week from its record high. Big Tech stocks weighed most heavily on the market. Energy and materials companies did better than the rest of the market and helped to limit the losses. Small-company stocks closed higher.
New York City, NY

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
New York City, NY

U.S. stocks fall as tech, communication services shares lag

NEW YORK, May 17 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks finished lower on Monday, weighed down by weakness in tech and communication services sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.34 points, or 0.16 percent, to 34,327.79. The S&P 500 lost 10.56 points, or 0.25 percent, to 4,163.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 50.93 points, or 0.38 percent, to 13,379.05.
Public Health

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Covid book deal worth more than $5.1 million

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being paid more than $5.1 million for his book on leadership during the coronavirus crisis, his office said Monday. The Democratic governor and his office had for months refused to disclose how much he was paid for the book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic."