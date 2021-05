ESPN announced that reporter and host Marty Smith signed a multi-year extension on Tuesday to continue his impressive career with the company. Smith, 45, began his time with ESPN in 2006 and has gone on to carve out a variety of roles at the Worldwide Leader. Over the course of his 15 years with the company, he’s been seen everywhere from the college football sidelines to Augusta National to all three Triple crown races. Recently, he was an integral part of ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage, where he reported live from Trevor Lawrence’s home.