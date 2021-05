“Your brand is what people say about you when you aren’t in the room” ~ Jeff Bezos, Amazon. On ranches, a farmer would create a symbol that represented their family name or perhaps their ranch name and brand their livestock so it would be known whose it was. Branding for your business is similar: you have come up with a name or a symbol that represents what you’re about and you are presenting that to the customer. The idea is they will associate that name or symbol with the services you are offering.