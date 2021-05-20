newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

How Much Do Authors Earn? Here’s the Answer No One Likes.

thepassivevoice.com
 20 hours ago

We need more discussion of what writers earn, with specific authors talking about their advances, royalties, sales, expenses, connections that led to earnings and profitable gigs—all of it. In an industry where talking about the money is often taboo or even shameful (few want to admit how little or how much they earn), the more we all open up, then the more we can normalize the practice of talking about art and commerce, and the more people can make the best decisions for their careers. And I’ll disclose my own book earnings by the end of this post.

www.thepassivevoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Published Books#Book Sales#Book Publishing#Authors Guild#Best Selling Books#Online Publishers#Literary Fiction#Specific Authors#Likes#Authors Organizations#Self Published Writers#Writer Incomes#Self Publishing Earnings#Genre Fiction#Self Publish Books#Mainstream Fiction#Meaningful Survey#Literary Culture#Dear Author#Royalties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
EconomyThe Independent

How much time do UK adults spend doing life admin?

The average adult will spend a total of five years and five months of their lives doing admin, according to a survey. In total, 2,000 adults were polled and it was found they typically spend 21 hours and 36 minutes a week doing admin in their jobs. On top of...
JournalismMilford Daily News

Have you heard the news? But who owns what you're hearing and reading? We need to know.

I prefer knowing whom to hold accountable when I read news, especially when trying to ensure democracy prevails. So I built an index. Actually, three. Once, we knew who owned our news sources. In cities and towns across the nation, we knew whom to hold accountable. Today, a deluge of information is pounding us daily from a mind-boggling number of sources, many freewheeling, unfiltered and not journalism. The ownership and funding are far too obscure – even unknowable. It has left Americans questioning what is true. This needs to end.
InternetSearchengine Journal

Google's Top Products Carousel: Everything You Need to Know

Last month, I shared with you tips on how retailers could use data hidden in Google Merchant Center to improve SEO performance for local ecommerce queries. Since we’re ultimately all trying to sell something via search, let’s keep the ecommerce vibe flowing. In this column, we’ll explore a relatively new...
Computersbetterprogramming.pub

The Worst Question You Can Ask a Software Developer

Managers ask it. Developers hate it. Know why that is and what you should be asking instead. This isn’t some cooking blog where I spend six pages describing my travels through rural Italy before telling you how much cheese goes into lasagna. Here it is, right up front — the worst question you, as a software development manager, can ask a developer: “When will you be done?”
EconomyWTVF

Want to Be a Millionaire?

Rachel Rodgers talked about how to change the way you think about money and why all women should be millionaires. Rachel Rodgers is the founder and CEO of Hello Seven, a company she founded to help women hit 7-figures without sacrificing their families or their sanity. We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power by Rachel Rodgers is available wherever you buy books. For more information, go to www.helloseven.co. Follow @hello7co on Instagram.
InternetCNET

Make your Outlook work more like Gmail. Here's how

1.5 billion people use Google's Gmail platform for work or personal use, or both. But if you've found yourself in a job that uses Microsoft's Outlook, it can be discombobulating to swap from one to the other for work and personal use. Even though email basics like compose, delete and...
Travel965kvki.com

Here Is Why You Shouldn’t Book a Flight Right Now

I have a lot of weekend getaways planned right now, the kind of weekend where I am taking off as soon as I leave work on Friday. I have been fortunate enough to not have to worry about finding babysitters for children, instead, I hope my friend Chelsea is able to step in and watch my dog child. We love you, Chelsea! Point is, there is a lot of travel in my near future.
Internettechgig.com

5 Proven ways to earn money online if you are a fresher

The internet is influencing our lives like never before, especially now when the majority of professionals have switched to the work from set-up due to the pandemic. Many freshers and even experienced professionals are looking for ways to increase their income online. Freshers often find it difficult to devote much...
EconomyEntrepreneur

Your Business Won't Make It If You Don't Do This

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Building a business without a marketing plan is like going to the grocery without a list. You’ll end up throwing money away on things that aren’t good for you and you’ll forget to purchase what you actually need. So many entrepreneurs drum...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Money expert claims she’ll retire with $6 million and says others can too

A TikToker has gone viral after sharing her secrets on how she is set to retire with $6 million.Money saving and investment expert, Tori Dunlap has gained more than 1.2 million followers on the app where she advises users how best to manage and benefit from their money.She understands that finance is a very male-dominated environment and as her bio explains, she is ‘fighting the patriarchy by making you rich.’ The 26-year-old posted a video this week and revealed to her followers that despite being in her mid 20s, she already had a plan in place that would allow...
InternetThe Guardian

Someone has hijacked my Amazon account but I can’t get into it

I received a parcel from Amazon, a website I haven’t used for years. Several emails confirmed an order of three items, announced two-step verification on my account and warned a sign-in from an iPhone in Illinois had been detected. The next day an email thanked me for joining Amazon Prime....