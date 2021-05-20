Bills Sign DT Treyvon Hester
The Buffalo Bills announced this morning they have signed defensive tackle Treyvon Hester to a one-year contract. Hester, originally a seventh round draft choice of the Oakland Raiders out of Toledo in 2017, has played in 41 regular season games for three different teams, including the Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Football Team. He was also a member of the Green Bay Packers and Eagles practice squads last year. Hester has compiled 40 total tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks over his four-year NFL career.wesb.com