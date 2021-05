Groupon, which is currently running a four-week So #@$%ing Ready campaign aimed at connecting local merchants with consumers looking to get back to some sense of normalcy, today unveiled a new user experience designed to bring the company’s new inventory offerings to the forefront, drive more engagement and encourage repeat [customer] purchases. The reimagined UX follows Groupon’s successful launch of a growth strategy to expand and improve inventory and includes personalized recommendations, streamlined search and buy-it-again features. The goal of these changes is to expand how consumers view Groupon – from an inspiration-only, needs-based marketplace to the ultimate destination for local experiences.