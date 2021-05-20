newsbreak-logo
Palestine: Muslim nations should use strengths, realise weaknesses — Dr M

By Bernama
theedgemarkets.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (May 20): Muslim nations should use their strengths and realise their weaknesses in formulating strategies against the Israeli oppression in Palestine, said former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. Speaking via a Skype call on the ‘Dialog Tiga Penjuru’ programme broadcast by Astro Awani, he said Muslim countries...

