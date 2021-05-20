Palestine: Muslim nations should use strengths, realise weaknesses — Dr M

There are two separate Sheikh Jarrah stories. One is read about and watched on the news, the other receives little media coverage or due analysis. The obvious story is that of the nightly raids and violence meted out by Israeli police and Jewish extremists against Palestinians in the devastated East Jerusalem neighborhood. For weeks, thousands of Jewish extremists have targeted Palestinian communities in Jerusalem’s Old City. Their objective is the removal of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. They are not acting alone. Their riots and rampages are directed by a well-coordinated leadership composed of Zionist and Jewish extremist groups, such as the Otzma Yehudit party and the Lehava Movement. Their unfounded claims, violent actions and abhorrent chant “Death to the Arabs” are validated by Israeli politicians, including Knesset member Itamar Ben-Gvir and the Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, Arieh King.