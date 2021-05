Mo Farah will be returning to the track in an attempt to qualify for the Olympics at the upcoming Müller British Athletics 10,000m Championships in Birmingham on June 5. Farah has spent the past few years focused on road racing, but in late 2019, he announced that he would look to defend his Olympic 10,000m gold medal at the Tokyo Games. Since making that announcement, he has only raced on the track once, and that was in a one-hour race in which he ran 21.3K (which broke the world record). His last 10,000m came in 2017, when he won gold at the world championships in London.