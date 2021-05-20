Communications Planning That Works Master Class

Kyle Scott, PhD, is the Vice Chancellor of Strategic Priorities at Lone Star College, where he leads marketing and communications. When we look at communication challenges and opportunities over the past year, we often look at the macro level: How do we communicate with the organization? How do we facilitate team interaction? How do we better engage our external stakeholders? Many of us have spent far less time considering how we can foster more productive one-on-one interactions between supervisors and direct reports.