Communications Planning That Works Master Class

The relationship building skill is an interpersonal competency that refers to, “establishing relationships and networks across a broad range of people and groups” (McLagan & Suhadolnik, 1989, p. 38). This human resource skill encompasses the concept of networking - “the forming of loosely configured groups of people with similar or complimentary experiences, interests, problems or ideas who come together to give and receive information and to provide mutual support and assistance” (Caffarella, 1994, p. 154). Networking can be thought of as the art of establishing, maintaining and utilizing contacts effectively. The process of establishing these cooperative network relationships consists of three main elements - visibility, familiarity and image (Rachman & Mescon, 1987).