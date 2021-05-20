newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Russell Simmons Files Lawsuit Against Kimora Lee Simmons, Alleges Fraud

Posted by 
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 7 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

In a newly filed lawsuit, music mogul Russell Simmons accused ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons of fraud. According to reports, Russells Simmons claims Kimora took his shares of Celsius energy drink stock to bail her new husband, Tim Leissner, out of jail. In 2018, Leissner pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy to...

www.binnews.com
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

48
Followers
1K+
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimora
Person
Russell Simmons
Person
Kimora Lee Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Guilty Of Fraud#Criminal Conspiracy#Jail#Fraudulent Transfer#Husband#Photo#Getty Images#Marriage#Files#Commit#Corrupt Practices#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz, Russell Simmons, & More Speak At Private DMX Funeral Service

DMX's private funeral service was held in New York, Sunday, and featured speeches from a number of noteworthy guests including Swizz Beatz, Louis Farrakhan, and more. “DMX was definitely not an artist to me. He was a brother, he was a friend. The key thing is he maintained his passion, he maintained his strength," Beatz said at the event, according to the NY Post. “He was barking and howling on stage to hide the real things that he was going through. He was a sweetheart. He was the most giving and loving person that I ever met, and I always wanted to protect him. I felt it was my job to protect him.”
Celebritiestheurbantwist.com

Aoki Lee Simmons Slays First Solo Cover Shoot With Muze Magazine

We see them walk red carpets with their famous parents one day and then they’re out here pursuing their own dreams the next. Aoki Lee Simmons isn’t any different! The 18-year-social old’s media clapbacks to bullies have gone viral in the past. Aoki, on the other hand, took to Instagram on Thursday to post a raunchy photoshoot video. Aoki thanks the Muze Magazine team for her “first solo cover shoot” in her tweet. “I can’t express how grateful I am to Muze Magazine and the whole team… It was a real pleasure to be a part of this. Incredibly grateful,” Aoki wrote in her caption, which included blue butterfly emojis at the beginning and end. Aoki looks stunning in what appears to be a yellow-green outfit in the picture posted. A long-sleeved crop top and a full-length skirt make up the two-piece ensemble. Aoki’s left leg can be seen poking through the slit, which is high and knotted. Her hair is cut short and bobbed with bangs. Her lips are a bright red color. The look is completed with a gold bracelet and black strappy sandal heels. Paige S. Wilson’s photo gives us the feeling of “coming into my own shell.” With her pose, Aoki lengthens her body. Her head is slightly cocked upwards. She has an open-lipped look on her face that is neither frowning nor smiling. Her arms are encircling her chest and clutching her shoulders. A dull, dark grey wall and floor are splashed with the frame. As a result, Aoki stands out in the picture. Aoki Lee Simmons is the daughter of supermodel Kimora Lee Simmons and rap mogul Russell Simmons, in case you didn’t remember. According to People, the couple married in December 1998 and have two children, Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki. Muze Magazine stepped on the scene back in 2016. It started as an online magazine idea that blossomed into “a luxurious printed magazine,” says their official site. The magazine’s focus is “pure artistry & striving to inspire elegance in everyday life.”
Violent CrimesA.V. Club

Kevin Spacey assault lawsuit may be dropped if accuser remains anonymous, judge rules

A federal judge in New York has ruled that an assault and battery lawsuit against Kevin Spacey cannot proceed until one of the accusers—listed in the filings as “C.D.”—drops his anonymity. According to Variety, C.D. has 10 days from the date of the judge’s ruling to refile the $40 million lawsuit under his real name, or else the suit will be dropped. The suit was initially filed last September by C.D., who was joined in the legal action by actor Anthony Rapp—who came forward in 2017 with allegations of sexual abuse perpetrated by Spacey when Rapp was just 14 years 0ld. C.D. lodged similar allegations, accusing Spacey of multiple instances of sexual assault and battery when the plaintiff was also 14 years old.
Violent CrimesRadar Online.com

Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Madame Ghislaine Maxwell Shows Off Black Eye She Received While In Prison In Attempt To Be Released On Bond

Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly sustained a black eye while locked up in prison. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Maxwell's lawyer submitted another letter detailing the alleged conditions their client is forced to deal with while at New York's Metropolitan Detention Center. At the moment, Maxwell is...
Trouble RelationshipEffingham Radio

Dr. Dre Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife Nicole Young’s Divorce Lawyers $500K

Dr. Dre has been ordered to pay his ex-wife Nicole Young $500,000 for legal fees. According to The Daily Mail, Young has been seeking $2 million per month and wants Dre to pay her $5 million divorce attorney fees. The judge issued the $500,000 judgment and will reevaluate other aspects of the divorce at their next hearing on July 8th.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
B93

Judge Orders Dr. Dre to Pay $500,000 for Wife’s Legal Fees During Divorce – Report

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's impending divorce moves full steam ahead after a judge reportedly ordered the 56-year-old producer to pay for his estranged wife's legal fees. On Tuesday (April 27), a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge reportedly ordered Dre to pay $500,000 in attorney fees to Nicole's legal team. According to the Daily Mail on Wednesday (April 28), who appears to have obtained the court documents, the legendary producer must cough up the cash by May 7.
RelationshipsKXLY

Dr. Dre ordered to pay $500,000 to estranged wife’s lawyers

Dr. Dre has been ordered by a court to pay $500,000 to his estranged wife’s divorce lawyers. Nicole Young – who has been married to the hip-hop icon since 1996 – had asked Los Angeles Judge Michael Powell to force Dre to pay $2 million per month in spousal support and $5 million for her attorney fees.
Celebritiesdaytonatimes.com

Judge dismisses another lawsuit relating to Jackson’s accusers

Last week, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark Young dismissed a lawsuit brought by one of two men alleging that the late music legend Michael Jackson sexually abused them. The man, Wade Robson, was featured in the contested and controversial documentary, “Leaving Neverland.”. Michael Jackson’s nephew, Taj Jackson, 47,...
Celebritiesdailysoapdish.com

Court Dismisses Wade Robson’s lawsuit against Michael Jackson’s Estate…Again.

A judge ruled this week that Wade Robson cannot sue Michael Jackson’s businesses over the childhood molestation he allegedly suffered at the hands of the late King of Pop. Leaving Neverland, a BAFTA and Emmy winning documentary exposed Robson’s sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson. Even with his case against for MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures dismissed, yet again, Robson and his team plan to appeal the decision.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Dre scores victory against estranged wife Nicole Young as judge rules her separate civil suit claiming rights to half his trademark and 'billion-dollar' empire will be settled in their divorce case instead

Hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre has scored a major victory against estranged wife Nicole Young by defeating a separate lawsuit in which she was laying claim to half his estimated billion dollar empire, DailyMail.com can reveal. After filing for divorce from Dre last June, Nicole, 51, filed the civil suit, accusing...
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Judge Judy Speaks Out About Derek Chauvin Trial, George Floyd Death

Judge Judy continues to be a straight-shooter, and when asked about her thoughts on the Derek Chauvin trial, the 78-year-old firecracker did not hold back. In a recent profile by The Hollywood Reporter, the daytime TV icon was asked about everything from ending her long-running titular show to what she feels is the biggest flaw of the American legal system.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

Judge Orders Dr. Dre to Pay $500,000 for Wife’s Legal Fees During Divorce – Report

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's impending divorce moves full steam ahead after a judge reportedly ordered the 56-year-old producer to pay for his estranged wife's legal fees. On Tuesday (April 27), a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge reportedly ordered Dre to pay $500,000 in attorney fees to Nicole's legal team. According to the Daily Mail on Wednesday (April 28), who appears to have obtained the court documents, the legendary producer must cough up the cash by May 7.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
Majic 93.3

Judge Orders Dr. Dre to Pay $500,000 for Wife’s Legal Fees During Divorce – Report

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's impending divorce moves full steam ahead after a judge reportedly ordered the 56-year-old producer to pay for his estranged wife's legal fees. On Tuesday (April 27), a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge reportedly ordered Dre to pay $500,000 in attorney fees to Nicole's legal team. According to the Daily Mail on Wednesday (April 28), who appears to have obtained the court documents, the legendary producer must cough up the cash by May 7.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Dre is ordered to pay $500,000 to estranged wife Nicole Young's divorce lawyers - but it's only a small portion of the $5M she's demanding from the billionaire hip hop mogul

Hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre was ordered Tuesday to pay half a million dollars to his estranged wife Nicole's divorce lawyers - but that's only 10 per cent of the whopping $5million she was demanding. Nicole Young, 51, had asked Los Angeles Judge Michael Powell to force her wealthy, soon-to-be-ex husband...