It seemed time for a check-in on Walt Disney World: How its Covid-era protocols, including capacity caps, mask-wearing, physical distancing and alterations to the ride experience have impacted the visitor experience. We bring on two experts: Senior editor Jamie Biesiada, who covers theme parks for Travel Weekly, and Greg Antonelli, the co-owner of MickeyTravels travel agency. Jamie was in the parks just a few weeks ago for reporting on her cover story this week, "Disney's evolving new normal." And Greg, an Orlando resident, is in the parks several times a week for work.