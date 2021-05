The Philadelphia Union has signed high-scoring midfielder Daniel Gazdag from Hungary's Honved for an undisclosed transfer fee. With one game left in the 2020-21 NB1 season, the 25-year-old Gazdag is third in the league with 13 goals and also has recorded six assists. He scored just nine goals in his first six pro seasons, all with Honved. He recently scored his first international goal in Hungary's 4-1 victory over Andorra in World Cup 2022 qualifying.