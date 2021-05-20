newsbreak-logo
Weight Loss

He Lost 325 Pounds and Started a Non-Profit Cycling Group For Beginner Adults

By Joel Duignan, as told to Emily Shiffer
bicycling.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleReason for Cycling: Cycling was the perfect low-impact exercise that wouldn’t damage my knees during my 325-pound weight loss. At my heaviest, I weighed 500 pounds. I lived in a world of self-delusion; I was an anxious, depressed, morbidly obese shut-in. I also had several undiagnosed endocrine issues, and although I had no ‘traumatic’ health failures, I felt certain they were just around the corner, had I not changed my life.

