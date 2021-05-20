He Lost 325 Pounds and Started a Non-Profit Cycling Group For Beginner Adults

While many of us may still be experiencing a social distancing-related break from it, it’s only a matter of time before we have to go back to the trying experience of urban commuting. You may only have to travel a few miles, but there’s no easy way to do it. Taking the train can be circuitous and dispiriting. A car is impractical, and bad for the environment. Cycling? Awesome…if you can avoid the potholes and have a private shower waiting for you at the office. Motorcycles can be expensive, and you need a license. Even if you’re the freaking genius who figured out how to commute via jet-ski, you can’t do that year-round.