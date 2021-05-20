Body of Australia's Mysterious 'Somerton Man' Exhumed for New Forensic Analysis

A decades-old mystery in Australia may soon be solved as officials in the country have exhumed the body of the 'Somerton Man' in the hopes of identifying him once and for all. The curious case, which is something of a fixture in true crime circles, began back in 1948 when the body of a man was discovered on Somerton Beach in the city of Adelaide. The individual, clad in a suit and tie, immediately posed something of a puzzle to investigators at the time as he bore no identification and possessed a suitcase full of clothing that had their labels removed. Additionally, sewn into one of the man's pockets was a scrap of paper with the Farsi words Tamám Shud, meaning "it's finished."