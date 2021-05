Problems with your thyroid can manifest in many ways, affecting so many different parts of your body, from the hair on your head to the nails on your toes. Sometimes the signs that your thyroid needs attention can be very subtle, which can make it hard to detect the problem early. But doctors say if you notice a particular feeling in your eyes, it could be a key indicator that something is off with your thyroid. To see if you're experiencing this subtle sign that you should get your thyroid checked, read on, and for another symptom of thyroid disease, beware that If You Can't Stop Doing This at Night, Get Your Thyroid Checked.