Gully Trailer & Poster From Nabil Elderkin’s Feature Film Debut

By Kylie Hemmert
Coming Soon!
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount has released the official trailer and poster for Romulus Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment’s upcoming crime drama, Gully. Directed by Nabil Elderkin in his feature film debut from a script by Marcus Guillory, the powerful and unflinchingly honest movie will be available on Digital and On Demand on June 8 from Paramount Home Entertainment and in select theaters on June 6 by Vertical Entertainment.

