Virgin Galactic units sights on house this Saturday
Virgin Galactic is still working to get its space tourism business off the ground. Virgin Galactic says it’s ready to take its latest shot at space, this weekend. Richard Branson’s space plane sightseeing outfit has faced a number of delays over the years but continues trying to complete a few more test flights before finally moving to commercial operations. The company last attempted to fly its rocket-powered SpaceShipTwo Unity in December, but an issue with electromagnetic interference caused an onboard computer to abort ignition.shepherdgazette.com