Virgin Galactic units sights on house this Saturday

By Sammy Edwards
shepherdgazette.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Galactic is still working to get its space tourism business off the ground. Virgin Galactic says it’s ready to take its latest shot at space, this weekend. Richard Branson’s space plane sightseeing outfit has faced a number of delays over the years but continues trying to complete a few more test flights before finally moving to commercial operations. The company last attempted to fly its rocket-powered SpaceShipTwo Unity in December, but an issue with electromagnetic interference caused an onboard computer to abort ignition.

Aerospace & Defensetechnowize.com

SpaceX files plans for Starship’s orbital journey

SpaceX, the aerospace transportation company, has filed plans with the Federal Communications Commission for the first orbital test flight of its Starship rocket system. This is a precursor to sending the first humans to the Moon since the Apollo missions of the 1970s, and even Mars, if things work out.
AstronomyMySanAntonio

This week in space: Sounds of Mars, private astronauts in space

"This Week In Space" brings you what’s new and exciting in space exploration and astronomy once a week, every week. From supernovae to SpaceX or Mars missions to black holes, if it’s out of this world, it’s covered here:. China Lets Rocket Fall Where It May, Posing Danger to Earth.
Aerospace & Defensewallstreetpit.com

SpaceX Reveals Plans For Starship’s First Orbital Test Flight

In a document filed with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Elon Musk’s SpaceX has revealed its plans for the first orbital test flight of its Starship prototype. According to the document, (h/t: The Verge), SpaceX plans to have its Super Heavy booster fitted Starship craft lift from the company’s facilities in South Texas. Approximately three minutes into the flight, the booster — a massive 230 foot rocket stage — will separate and return to Earth, splashing down about 20 miles off the shores of Texas.
Aerospace & Defenseinvestingcube.com

Virgin Galactic Share Price Just Keeps Getting Cheaper

The Chinese rocket wasn’t the only thing to crash to earth this week. The Virgin Galactic share price has been on a similar trajectory of late. 2020 was a good year for investors in the commercial aerospace company. Shares in the US Listed, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) had enjoyed a rocket-powered rally. This continued into February 2021, when the Virgin Galactic share price traded to its all-time high of $62.80.
Aerospace & DefenseDiscovery

Blue Origin is Headed to Space with a Lucky +1

“Ladies and gentlemen, welcome aboard! On behalf of Blue Origin, please prepare for takeoff as we’re headed to space!”. Buckle up! The time has finally come--Blue Origin has announced that it will launch its first rocket into space with its very first passenger on board. One lucky individual will have the opportunity of a lifetime to join the first astronaut flight of New Shepard, “a suborbital spacecraft scheduled for July 20, the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing,” according to The New York Times.
IndustryInvestorPlace

With a Little Patience, a Gamble on Virgin Galactic Can Bring High Rewards

The last time I wrote about Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was in mid-February when SPCE stock was flying high, trading several dollars above $50. At the time, I suggested that Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson’s other investment vehicle — VG Acquisition (NYSE:VGAC) — was a better buy if you were looking for a near-term risk-to-reward proposition.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Associated Press

Orbite Unveils its First Signature Space Program: Astronaut Orientation – A Guide to Suborbital and Orbital Spaceflight

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 12, 2021-- Orbite, the premier space training company for ultimate adventurers, announced its first signature space training program: Astronaut Orientation, a 3-day, 4-night experience designed to prepare the mind, body and soul to maximize enjoyment and safety for a once-in-a-lifetime space journey. The company will offer four courses in the fall of 2021, with three located in the U.S. and one in France. Each Astronaut Orientation will be limited to 10 guests to ensure personalized service.
Industryeminetra.com

Virgin Galactic, Callaway Golf, Palantir, etc.

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) – Virgin Galactic’s share price fell 19.9% ​​due to pre-market movements.the company Lost 55 cents per share In the latest quarter, it more than doubled the 27-cent stock loss that analysts expected. Billionaire’s Richard Branson’s space flight company also said it was evaluating the timeline for its next test flight because of the need to analyze Eve’s maternal wear problem.
Aerospace & DefenseUniverse Today

Blue Origin Will Finally Fly Passengers to the Edge of Space in July

Things have been heating up lately over at Blue Origin, the commercial spaceflight company launched by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Since Bezos stepped down as CEO of Amazon to take a more hands-on role with his other projects, the company has made some rather positive strides. This includes a “dress rehearsal” test flight that took place on April 14th and brought their New Shepard a step closer to bringing passengers to space.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TIME

A Private Company Is About to Send the First Paying Crew to the International Space Station

Outer space is rapidly becoming Outer Space, Inc., as the rise of private launch providers is making it increasingly easy to turn a buck in an industry that was once exclusively a not-for-profit government operation. The commercialization of low-Earth orbit took a big step forward yesterday, with NASA’s announcement that the space agency has inked a deal with Houston-based Axiom Space, in which Axiom will fly the first purely commercial crew to the International Space Station (ISS)—and pay NASA handsomely for the privilege.
Aerospace & Defenseajot.com

Virgin Galactic plunges after new glitch clouds timeline

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. tumbled after the space-tourism startup said it encountered another technical problem that could force a second postponement of a planned test flight. Repairs have been largely completed for a glitch on its spacecraft, but unrelated issues were discovered on the plane that carries the vehicle aloft,...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Virgin Galactic Reports $130 Million Q1 Net Loss, Delays Next Flight Test

Flight test, delayed from February, postponed again due to problem discovered on WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft. Company will update schedule next week. LAS CRUCES, N.M., May 10, 2021 (Virgin Galactic PR) – Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Aerospace & DefenseABQJournal

Maintenance snag may delay Virgin Galactic flight

Virgin Galactic’s Unity spaceship is ready to fly, but the mothership VMS Eve may first need some maintenance before the passenger rocket can hitch another ride part way to space. Engineers have fully repaired a glitch in the Unity passenger rocket that forced its two pilots to abort their last...
Aerospace & DefenseTelegraph

Branson's Virgin Galactic faces new space flight delay

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic is set to delay its latest flight to space yet again in a new setback to the billionaire’s plans to send tourists into space. The company said on Monday that it was “currently re-evaluating launch timing” for its next test flight after discovering a possible “wear and tear” issue on VMS Eve, the plane that carries its spacecraft into the air before it launches into space.
IndustryInvestorPlace

SPCE Stock: 2 Big Reasons Virgin Galactic Is Plunging Today

Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are coming back to earth after the space tourism operator reported its latest quarterly loss and further delayed its next spaceflight test. SPCE stock continued 10 days of declines, with shares off more than 20% in pre-market trading on Tuesday morning. The space tourism company...