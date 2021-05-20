Virgin Galactic units sights on house this Saturday

“Ladies and gentlemen, welcome aboard! On behalf of Blue Origin, please prepare for takeoff as we’re headed to space!”. Buckle up! The time has finally come--Blue Origin has announced that it will launch its first rocket into space with its very first passenger on board. One lucky individual will have the opportunity of a lifetime to join the first astronaut flight of New Shepard, “a suborbital spacecraft scheduled for July 20, the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing,” according to The New York Times.