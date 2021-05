Work isn’t necessarily everyone’s favorite part of the day, but you can make it much more enjoyable by investing in a standing desk. We know sitting all day and leading a sedentary lifestyle can cause health issues like cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes. It can also just leave you feeling tired, sluggish, and achy. Incorporating a standing desk into your work or school life is a great way to combat this. You’ll get the blood flowing, enjoy increased energy, lower stress, and be more productive. An adjustable desk is an ideal selection so that you can combine sitting and standing for the best of both worlds. Start with periods of 15-minutes for standing, working your way up to three or four hours a day.