Here are five things to watch in Canadian sports this weekend:. All three Canadians currently in the WNBA will be on the same court on Friday night. Hamilton’s Kia Nurse plays her first game for the Phoenix Mercury against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night. Nurse was part of a three-way trade, leaving New York in the off-season. Bridget Carleton of Chatham, Ont., and Natalie Achonwa of Toronto play for Minnesota.