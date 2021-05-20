Jumble puzzle to challenge your mind: Answers below

Jumble puzzle to challenge your mind: Answers

KAYAK

CABLE

CEMENT

GROGGY

Surprise puzzle answer

The railroad hired a new CEO to help get its business – BACK ON TRACK

© 2021 TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC.

KEEP PLAYING …

Much more than just the Boggle brain teaser game

For mental fitness and fun, we present Boomer Brain Games for baby boomers, a mix of puzzles and quizzes to stimulate your mind and your sense of joy. We offer classic games such as Jumble and Boggle, a cartoon caption contest, and crossword puzzles and trivia quizzes with a hearty dose of baby boomer pop culture.

See, exercise can be fun!

Tackle BOOMER magazine trivia quizzes or interactive crossword puzzles.

Find baby boomer-tailored topics such as the Classic TV Ads trivia quiz, Wintry trivia and crossword puzzle, Virginia Historic Beverages trivia, Music, Spring, Feel-Good Fun, Gardens & Greenery, Dy-no-mite ’70s trivia, Pop Culture Memories, About Those Museums, Behind the Curtain, Atlantic Beach Life, and Heavy & Groovy 1969.

From the Boomer review of Keep Sharp:

A recent study asked Americans ages 60 and older what condition they were most afraid of getting. Alzheimer’s or dementia was the number one answer (35%), followed by cancer (23%) and stroke (15%). In Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age, neurosurgeon Sanjay Gupta shares insights into how to stave off the dreaded dementia and keep your brain healthy.

According to Gupta, cognitive decline is not inevitable. In fact, he says, “We can have a huge impact in our brain’s fate with simple lifestyle choices.” A healthy brain offers more benefits than just remembering details, he says. “You can be more productive and joyful, as well as more present for everyone with whom you interact,” he writes. “You will also develop more of that critical ingredient, resilience, so the optimization of your brain isn’t derailed by the trials of daily life.”

… One important and surprising point that the book makes is that staving off dementia begins early. … Gupta suggest that even young adults should be taking efforts to combat decline in later years.

Learn how to Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age

As an Amazon Associate, Boomer Magazine earns from qualifying purchases of linked books and other products.