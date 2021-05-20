To name a calf

Our grandchildren love our farm. They clamber about in the hay mow whenever the opportunity arises. They are willing helpers, no matter how dirty the chore may be. They check the nesting boxes so frequently that the brown orbs are rarely even cool when plucked from the straw and placed in an egg basket or carton. They fuss over the itty-bitty newly arrived chicks, waiting to name them until some personality begins to show through. They scatter corn for the wild geese that frequent the pond. They want to learn everything they can about the machinery, the buildings, the things that grow, animal or vegetable. They feed apples to the pigs when we have some in residence. They tote bales of hay and pails of water without complaint.