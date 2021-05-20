To name a calf
“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet,” said Juliet in Shakespeare's “Romeo and Juliet.” Shakespeare had a point, and maybe his naming analogy started at his family's farm at Stratford-upon-Avon in England? I visited his boyhood home long ago and walked around the barnyard where the Shakespeare cows, chickens, and pigs roamed. Did Shakespeare have as much difficulty identifying bovines as I do? Was it Bessie who kicked over the milk pail and Jenny who kicked when being milked or the other way around?www.laconiadailysun.com