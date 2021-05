As we get closer to the end of NCIS season 18, we inevitably have many questions. Take, for example, this big one on Bishop and Torres: Will their relationship be defined further? Are they friends, a couple, or just colleagues at this point? The writers have been intentionally vague about it for a good while now, but we are inching towards a point where answers could be coming — at least according to someone who would know in Wilmer Valderrama.