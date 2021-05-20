Gun Violence Intervention Team Announces Virtual Community Seminar Series

Annapolis, MD (Arundel.News & AAFA) - Annapolis residents won't be able to participate in the city's annual Memorial Day Parade and wreath laying ceremony at Susan Campbell Park this year. The City of Annapolis announced that both events are canceled for the second year in a row due to uncertainty about how to plan such events during the middle of a global pandemic. For a city so richly steeped in military history, the annual tradition was sorely missed last year. A press release issued Monday refers residents to the City's Social media sites to view a video that will name Annapolis residents who lost their lives in 20th Century conflicts.