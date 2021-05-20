Gun Violence Intervention Team Announces Virtual Community Seminar Series
Free three-part series slated for June 3-4 in observance of Wear Orange and National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Annapolis, MD – The Anne Arundel County Gun Violence Intervention Team will present a free virtual seminar to raise awareness about local firearm violence, in partnership with Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, and Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. The three-part virtual seminar will be held on Thursday, June 3 and Friday, June 4 in observance of Wear Orange and National Gun Violence Awareness Day.