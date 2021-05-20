New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers: Domingo Germán vs. Dane Dunning

Tonight, Gerrit Cole takes on the Rays for the second time this year. The last time he squared off against them, in his fourth start of the season, this Tampa club dealt him his only loss of the early season, tagging him for a pair of earned runs in 6.1 innings. Despite Cole’s otherwise dominant 10-strikeout performance, the Yankee offense let him down, notching just a pair of runs through nine frames. He’ll get a chance to even out his 2021 record against the Rays today, facing an exactly average offense that’s scored the 15th-most runs in baseball.