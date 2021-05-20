newsbreak-logo
Report: 25% of state residents skeptical of COVID

Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 22 hours ago

CASPER – A new national survey aims to answer not just whether people will accept a COVID-19 vaccine, but why they might not. National health policy think tank the Surgo Foundation gathered more than 17,000 online survey responses from across the U.S., and then used a statistical model to estimate the proportion of different vaccine-hesitant populations in each state. Wyoming ranked near the top nationally for three of those populations.

