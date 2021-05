GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed Blake Bortles as they attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team remains uncertain. The third overall pick in the 2014 draft will be reunited with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. The 29-year-old Bortles started 73 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014-18. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have placed catcher J.T. Realmuto (ree-al-MOO’-toh) on the COVID-19-related injured list and recalled catcher Rafael Marchan from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. A player goes on the COVID-19 IL by testing positive himself or for contract-tracing purposes after possibly being exposed to someone who tested positive. Realmuto is hitting .314 with four homers and 16 RBIs.