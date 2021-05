Paula Lynne (Elder) Anderson died at the age of 68, at her home in Birch Tree, Missouri on May 17, 2021. She was born October 11, 1952, in Salina, Kansas to Frank and Jean (Little) Elder, where she grew up amongst a family of eight and was known as that spunky brown-eyed, brown-haired beauty in braids. She attended Fort Hays University after graduating from Salina High, class of 1970.