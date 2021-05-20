Rays looking forward to Jays 'road trip'
The second leg of the Rays’ current American League East road trip will take them home. After finishing up a three-game series against the Orioles in Baltimore on Thursday afternoon, the Rays will begin a four-game set with the Blue Jays on Friday as the visiting team. But players, coaches and staff will be able to drive from their homes to the “road” ballpark, as Toronto is still stationed about 25 miles north of Tropicana Field at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla.www.mlb.com