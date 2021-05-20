Rays looking forward to Jays 'road trip'

New York Mets vs Tampa Bay Rays 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Mets will play the last game of their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays in Tropicana Field St. Petersburg, FL, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). Following a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of the series on Friday, the New York Mets are now 18-14. New York is still a half-game ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East, maintaining their first place position. The loss ended New York’s seven-game winning streak. At 2.90, the Mets have the best team ERA in MLB.