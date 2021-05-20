newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays looking forward to Jays 'road trip'

MLB
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second leg of the Rays’ current American League East road trip will take them home. After finishing up a three-game series against the Orioles in Baltimore on Thursday afternoon, the Rays will begin a four-game set with the Blue Jays on Friday as the visiting team. But players, coaches and staff will be able to drive from their homes to the “road” ballpark, as Toronto is still stationed about 25 miles north of Tropicana Field at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla.

www.mlb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mazza
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Joey Wendle
Person
Josh Lowe
Person
Francisco Mejía
Person
Mike Zunino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropicana Field#Orioles#Tampa Bay#Road Games#American League East#Little League#The Blue Jays#Cash##Triple A Durham#Bulls#Statcast#Road Trip#The Game#Toronto#Home#Outfielder Brett Phillips#Extra Base Hits#Baltimore#Major League Speed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBYES Network

Yankees open road series against Rays

An intense American League East rivalry will be renewed this week when the New York Yankees come to Florida under different circumstances than when they departed last month. The Yankees and Rays will get after it again Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series at St. Petersburg, Fla., and the start of Tampa Bay's all-New York homestand, with the Mets paying a visit next.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays going for four-game road sweep of Angels

At the recent expense of the Los Angeles Angels, the Tampa Bay Rays continue to fare well on the road. The Rays can match a season high with their fifth straight victory overall by completing a four-game road sweep of the struggling Angels on Thursday night at Anaheim, Calif. Tampa...
MLBBirmingham Star

Yankees look for sweep of nemesis Rays

The New York Yankees will look to complete a three-game sweep of the host Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday in St. Petersburg, Fla. Hit with an outbreak of COVID-19 within the staff before the three-game series began, New York lost third base coach Phil Nevin, first base coach Reggie Willits and five other support staff members -- casting doubt on Tuesday's game being played.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Kevan Smith: Designated for assignment

Smith was designated for assignment by the Rays on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. With Francisco Mejia (intercostals) ready to return, Smith's services were no longer needed at the major-league level. Smith does not have a great defensive reputation, but he can hit a little bit (career .271/.320/.383), and with the catching injuries around baseball, it's no lock the Rays will be able to pass him through waivers.
MLBFrankfort Times

Margot, Adames, Lowe lead Rays over Mets 7-1 for sweep

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manuel Margot, Willy Adames and Brandon Lowe homered off Marcus Stroman, leading the Tampa Bay Rays over the New York Mets 7-1 on Sunday for a three-game sweep. Two-run homers by Margot in the fourth and by Adames in the fifth built a 4-0 lead,...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dodgers acquire Yoshi Tsutsugo in trade with Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers added some bench depth this weekend, acquiring corner infielder Yoshi Tsutsugo in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Tsutsugo, 29, had been designated for assignment by the Rays on Tuesday. Tampa Bay will receive a player to be named later or cash considerations in the deal.
MLBnumberfire.com

Francisco Mejia catching for Rays Sunday; Mike Zunino sitting

The Tampa Bay Rays listed Francisco Mejia as their catcher for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Mejia will take over for Mike Zunino behind home plate and bat seventh against the Mets today. Mejia has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel today and is projected for 6.8 fantasy points.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Josh Fleming helps Rays secure series sweep vs. Mets

Manuel Margot and Willy Adames belted two-run homers, starter Josh Fleming fired five shutout innings and the Tampa Bay Rays swept the New York Mets with a 7-1 win Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rays' series sweep of the National League East club pushed their winning streak to...
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Mets vs Tampa Bay Rays 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

New York Mets vs Tampa Bay Rays 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Mets will play the last game of their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays in Tropicana Field St. Petersburg, FL, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). Following a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of the series on Friday, the New York Mets are now 18-14. New York is still a half-game ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East, maintaining their first place position. The loss ended New York’s seven-game winning streak. At 2.90, the Mets have the best team ERA in MLB.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays bring four-game winning streak to Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays carry their winning ways north to Baltimore for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series with the Orioles. Hosting both New York clubs last week, the Rays didn't start their six-game homestand on the right foot. But after scoring just one run in two losses to the Yankees, the Rays scored nine runs to win that series' finale on Thursday and added 22 more runs during a weekend sweep of the Mets.
MLBdraysbay.com

Rays 7 Mets 1: Josh Fleming was good, bats were hot

The Rays completed a three game sweep of the Mets today, with a no-doubt 7-1 win. This game at first had the makings of a pitchers duel between two quick-working, pitch-to-contact throwers. The teams traded zeros for three innings as Stroman and Fleming scattered a few hits. But the Rays...
MLBDodger Insider

Game 42: Rays vs New York Mets — Pregame News and Notes

Updated 10:50 a.m. After two straight wins over the Mets, the Rays have a chance to sweep the series on Sunday. Tampa Bay (22–19), which has won three straight, also can move four games above .500 for the first time this season. The Rays also can clinch the team’s first winning home stand (3–2 so far), after going 3–4 and 4–6 on the first two stretches at Tropicana Field.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Series Preview: Mets Begin Long Road Trip Against Rays

Funny thing how baseball works at times. One day, a Mets off-day, you watch a game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays. As any red-blooded, full-throated Mets fanatic will do, he or she will root like heck against the Yankees and hope the the Rays recent mastery over the Yankees continues. And it did, 9-1 was the final.
MLBThe Ledger

Diaz quietly emerges as key Rays hitter

Yandy Diaz has yet to hit a home run this season. His last homer came on Aug. 21, which means he played the rest of the season and the entire postseason, all the way through the World Series, without hitting a home run for the Rays. Yet in this age...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Wyatt Mathisen Acquired by Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday

After Sunday’s series sweep of the New York Mets at Tropicana Field the Tampa Bay Rays made a trade. The Rays acquired Wyatt Mathisen from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for cash consideration. Lots of cash and players to be named later going around these last few days. Mathisen was...
MLBMLB

'Happy flight' home for Rays after strong trip

After a long stretch of games with little time to rest and reflect, the Rays left Oakland Coliseum on Sunday afternoon and boarded their cross-country flight home with plenty to feel good about. Yes, they’re dealing with a long list of injuries that now includes Francisco Mejía (placed on the...
MLBfangraphs.com

Daily Prospect Notes: 5/17/21

These are notes on prospects from lead prospect analyst Eric Longenhagen. Read previous installments here. Level & Affiliate: Triple-A Durham Age: 20 Org Rank: 1 (1st overall) FV: 80. Line:. 4-for-5, 2B. Notes. Franco is now hitting .348/.404/.652 on the year and he’s doing it as a 20-year-old at Triple-A...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets lose Conforto, McNeil to injury, lose series finale to Rays

It’s no surprise that injuries have seemingly increased around the league, as many predicted an uptick following the delayed and shortened nature of the 2020 MLB season. The Mets were lucky to escape April relatively unscathed in that department, but the injuries have been mounting over the course of the month.