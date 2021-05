It’s time for your epic summer camping trip. Up until now, this trip has given you the solitude, memories, and millions of stars that keep you charged all season. But this year is different… you just had a baby and are not sure about taking this new little treasure into the backcountry. Hundreds of questions start streaming through your mind: What additional gear will I need? Will this tiny person take away from the solitude I have come to value on these trips? Will it still be fun? Is it even worth the extra effort? Yes! Things may have changed, but now the real adventure begins. You get to share your love of the outdoors with your wee one, and with the right preparedness and gear, there is no need to give up your love of stargazing and remote solitude just because you have a tiny person in the mix.