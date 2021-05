We would like to thank the Warwick School District and Dr. David Leach for their efforts in bringing a large COVID vaccine clinic to the Warwick and Pine Island Area. Sun River Health was able to vaccinate over 450 school employees, seniors, and other community members with the Moderna Vaccine. The first delivery of vaccines occurred in February and the second in April. The last of the vaccine days will be held on Sun., May 16. The operation was efficient as a result of the organization of the staff of the school system as well as the Sun River Health team. The gym and cafetorium in Pine Island were set up to accommodate the flow of community members and the clinical team members.