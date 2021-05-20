Cultural heritage informs design of new Water Works park in Minneapolis
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and the Minneapolis Parks Foundation are hosting a virtual grand opening on May 20 for Water Works at Mill Ruins Park. This park along the Mississippi River balances new urban use and park development with historic preservation. To coincide with the grand opening, 106 Group has released a short film providing historical background on the Water Works project and this special place. 106 Group led the cultural heritage planning for this project that included archaeology, documentation of community histories, and interpretation. Hidden stories of Native American and African American communities uncovered during the planning stages influenced the design and programming elements for this urban revitalization project.indiancountrytoday.com