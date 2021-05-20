newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Cultural heritage informs design of new Water Works park in Minneapolis

By Press Pool
indiancountrytoday.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and the Minneapolis Parks Foundation are hosting a virtual grand opening on May 20 for Water Works at Mill Ruins Park. This park along the Mississippi River balances new urban use and park development with historic preservation. To coincide with the grand opening, 106 Group has released a short film providing historical background on the Water Works project and this special place. 106 Group led the cultural heritage planning for this project that included archaeology, documentation of community histories, and interpretation. Hidden stories of Native American and African American communities uncovered during the planning stages influenced the design and programming elements for this urban revitalization project.

indiancountrytoday.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Culture#Food Preservation#Urban Planning#Recreation Board#106 Group#African American#Japanese#Owamni#The Sioux Chef#Indigenous#Exhibit Design#Native American Cultures#Historical Background#Community Histories#Storytelling#Collaboration#Native Peoples#Educational Opportunities#Mississippi River#Natural Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
News Break
Archaeology
Related
Minnesota StateOnlyInYourState

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a great jumping-off point for those wanting to explore the surrounding area of the North Shore more deeply. That’s why we dug up a charming cabin that would be a perfect home base for Two Harbors travelers. Read on below to learn more about this cozy, colorful spot that will help you enjoy one of Minnesota’s most charming towns.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Minnesota StatePosted by
103.9 The Doc

10 Least Expensive Places to Live in Minnesota in 2021

The cost of housing has gone up a crazy amount in the last year. Many people want their own space but the cost may be too much to handle. If you're wanting to buy your own house and you're willing to possibly move, you might want to check into one of these 10 least expensive places to live in Minnesota in 2021. This is according to Niche.com. And accompanying each town I share a house that is currently for sale in each town to give you an idea of the cost of homes there. Let me tell you, the cost of homes in these towns is WAY cheap compared to most places.
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

Letter: Feel proud that so many migrant and seasonal workers choose to return to Minnesota

With spring in the air, I invite Minnesota’s rural communities to join me in welcoming migrant and seasonal farm and agricultural workers to our state. Every year, Minnesota benefits from the extraordinarily hard work of thousands of people who travel here to work – picking fruits and vegetables, working in canneries and meat processing plants, and many other jobs that contribute to our vibrant agricultural systems. If you’re a sweet corn or pea producer, for example, your enterprise depends on the migrant and seasonal farm workers who show up every summer to put your produce into cans. While statistics vary, a University of Minnesota report estimates that 20,000 people migrate to Minnesota each year to work on farms and in food processing facilities.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

Opportunities available to hunt elk in Minnesota

Interested hunters have through Friday, June 11, to apply for one of 30 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Seasons will run from late August to mid-October. This year’s seasons are similar to last year’s, which provided hunters with more opportunities to harvest antlerless...
Minnesota StatePosted by
InsideHook

Can the Ex-Master Distiller of Jameson Put Minnesota Whiskey on the Map?

“I think I speak quite correctly, but the first time I met the team in Minnesota, they needed subtitles.”. For new O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company Master Distiller Brian Nation, a sudden move from Ireland to Minnesota was bound to cause culture shock. But the former Master Distiller for Irish Distillers — aka the group behind Jameson, Redbreast, Powers and Midleton whiskeys — thankfully found his new surroundings quite charming, language barriers aside.
Minnesota Statekfgo.com

Minnesota spring turkey hunting season continues through May 31

With Minnesota’s 2021 spring turkey hunting season entering its final weeks, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearms turkey hunters who have an unused tag from an earlier hunt period that they can participate in the final hunt period Wednesday, May 19, through Monday, May 31. Hunters may also purchase a license for this time period. Archery-only and youth ages 17 and younger are allowed to hunt during any time period, including the final one. Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license.
Hennepin County, MNhometownsource.com

Burleson named to Vail Place Board of Directors

Justin Burleson, SPIRE senior vice president/chief operating, financial and technology officer, has been named to the Vail Place Board of Directors. SPIRE has participated in several Vail Place events over the past three years. Named to SPIRE’s executive leadership team in January 2020, Burleson has worked in the financial services industry since 2005 for both public and private entities.
Wayzata, MNhometownsource.com

Wayzata library finding new ways to get books into the hands of readers

Leaders with Friends of the Hennepin County Library in Wayzata are working to safely get donated books into the hands of community members amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When book sales were put on hold at the beginning of the pandemic, many donated books were left sitting in storage, said Liz Blaufuss, the treasurer and book-sale chief for the library group.
Orono, MNhometownsource.com

City sued over plans to develop Jacobs estate

The city of Orono and the estate of the late Irwin Jacobs are being sued over a preliminary plan to develop Jacobs 20-acre property in Orono. The proposed development of the Jacobs property at 1700 Shoreline Dr., which sits between Tanager Lake to the north and Lake Minnetonka’s Smith Bay to the south, would split the property into six developments, which would be sold and developed into new houses.