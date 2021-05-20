newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

U-Roy’s Posthumous Album Revealed With Shaggy, Ziggy Marley, Rygin King, Tarrus Riley & More

By Dani Mallick
dancehallmag.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTrojan Jamaica/BMG has announced the upcoming release of U-Roy’s final full-length album, titled Solid Gold U-Roy. The album was originally set to come out in 2020 with plans for a worldwide tour in support, but unfortunately, the pandemic delayed its release. Now, with the heartbreaking loss of U-Roy on February...

www.dancehallmag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Santigold
Person
Tarrus Riley
Person
Ziggy Marley
Person
Shaggy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Reggae Music#Pop Music#Music Stars#Pop Stars#Jamaica Bmg#Solid Gold U Roy#Big Youth#American#Paragons#Jamaican#Sly Robbie#European#Brazilian#Ocho Rios#Daddy U Roy#Song#Rap#Studio#Special Guest Artists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Country
Brazil
Related
Musicloopslu.com

Tarrus Riley kicks off Summer "Like That"

Tarrus Riley is kicking off the summer with his new single “Like That”, produced by DJ Frass Records. The single, which was released April 2, garnered solid streaming numbers via Apple music and on Apple US itunes charts, has been receiving airplay on various mainstream stations in the US and UK.
Celebritiesvinaroblesamphitheatre.com

Ziggy Marley

Iconic, Grammy®-winning reggae artist Ziggy Marley will pay tribute to his father on September 11th. An eight-time GRAMMY® winner, EMMY® winner, humanitarian, singer, songwriter and producer, Ziggy Marley has released fifteen albums to much critical acclaim. Now with his own label Tuff Gong Worldwide, and publishing company Ishti Music, Marley has complete control of his master recordings and publishing. His early immersion in music came at age ten when he sat in on recording sessions with his father, Bob Marley. After eight records with The Melody Makers and three GRAMMY® Awards, with such chart-topping hits as "Look Who’s Dancing," "Tomorrow People" and "Tumbling Down," he kicked off a legendary solo career in 2003 with Dragonfly. He impressively garnered the GRAMMY® Award for “Best Reggae Album” in 2006 (Love Is My Religion), 2013 (In Concert), 2014 (Fly Rasta) and 2016 for the self-titled Ziggy Marley - which marked his fourth consecutive debut at #1 on the Billboard Top Reggae Album Chart. His first children’s album Family Time received the 2009 GRAMMY® for “Best Children’s Album,” and he also took home a Daytime EMMY® Award for “I Love You Too,” which shares its title with his 2012 debut children’s book, a multicultural picture collection based on the beloved song, which explores a child’s relationship with parents, nature and the unstoppable force of love. Tapping into his expansive creativity, he created the graphic novel, MARIJUANAMAN and launched Ziggy Marley Organics—an innovator in GMO-free coconut oils and hemp seed snacks. As an extension of his passion for health and sustainable living – Marley published the Ziggy Marley & Family Cookbook in 2016. In May 2018, Marley released his most recent album Rebellion Rises.
Musicsmoothradio.com

Bob Marley's 15 greatest ever songs, ranked

He's one of the most legendary artists of all time, and helped bring reggae music to the mainstream. His inspiring music lives on nearly 40 years after his death, and these are just a handful of his very best for a perfect Bob Marley and The Wailers playlist. Turn Your...
CelebritiesPosted by
AFP

Forty years on, Bob Marley's rich legacy thrives

It's been four decades since Bob Marley's death, a period longer than the reggae icon's brief but potent life that skin cancer ended when he was 36. Yet Marley lives on as a voice of the dispossessed, the palpable vibrancy, spirit of protest and moral zeal of his songs including "One Love," "Redemption Song" and "I Shot The Sheriff" enduring in a way few bodies of popular music have ever done. His rich anthems of peace and struggle, hope and discontent, still reverberate globally and especially in his native Jamaica, a small nation whose rich culture its most famous son popularized on an international stage. "It is said the brightest stars sometimes don't burn as long and, in many ways, Bob Marley was our brightest star; he accomplished a lot in a short period of time," said Judy Mowatt, an original member of the influential I-Threes trio whose vocals backed Marley.
MusicThe FADER

DMX’s posthumous album Exodus is out this month

“My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”
MusicBillboard

Posthumous DMX Album of All-New Original Songs 'Exodus' Is Coming Soon

A posthumous album of all-new material from late rapper DMX, Exodus, is due out on May 28th on Def Jam Recordings. X's longtime collaborator producer Swizz Beatz is listed as both the executive producer and producer of the collection. “My brother X was one of the most pure and rare...
Celebrationskmuw.org

Asian American Heritage Month + Twilight Zone Day, Sly Dunbar, Steve Winwood, Stevie Wonder & the So

Global Village marks birthdays of legendary reggae drummer Sly Dunbar, and Haitian star Coupe Cloue; continues the Asian American Heritage Month feature with the east-west meeting of Dong Xi, and Okinawan artist Shoukichi Kina; and highlights new releases from Raul Gutierrez & His Cuban Big Band, a Putumayo Cuba to New Orleans compilation, and singer Kady Diarra from Burkina Faso.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Tony Allen's Posthumous Album "There Is No End" Is Here

The world of music suffered a tremendous loss last year after news of Tony Allen's passing at the age of 79. The Nigerian musician's role in shaping afrobeats hasn't gone unacknowledged and even as he neared 80, his creative juices were flowing. On Friday, his posthumous album, There Is No End arrived in its entirety. Stacked with 14 songs in total, Allen's posthumous effort includes collaborations with artists like Skepta, Danny Brown, Sampa The Great, Zelooperz and more.
CelebritiesPosted by
Newport Buzz

(LISTEN) Bob Marley passed away 40 years ago today

Robert Nesta “Bob” Marley (February 6, 1945 – May 11, 1981) Bob Marley passed away 40 years ago today from a malignant melanoma. The Jamaican singer, musician and songwriter served as a world ambassador for reggae music and sold more than 20 million records throughout his career—making him the first international superstar to emerge from the so-called Third World.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
defpen

Posthumous DMX Album To Be Released In May

It has been more than a month since the legendary Earl “DMX” Simmons passed away. In the weeks since his passing, Hip-Hop pioneers, sports figures and lawmakers have praised the New York native for his contributions to music and electric personality. He was also honored with a public ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn last month. Now, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy his music one last time.
Celebritiesloopslu.com

Judy Mowatt remembers Bob Marley 40 years after reggae legend's death

May 11, 1981 is a day forever etched into the consciousness of former I-Threes member Judy Mowatt. Forty years after reggae legend Bob Marley lost his battle to cancer at Cedars of Lebanon Hospital in Miami (later University of Miami Hospital) at the age of 36, Mowatt recalls receiving the sad news via a telephone call as she sat on her veranda that Monday morning.
CelebritiesAntelope Valley Press

Lloyd Price, singer and early rock influence, has died

NEW YORK — Singer-songwriter Lloyd Price, an early rock ‘n roll star and enduring maverick whose hits included such up-tempo favorites as “Lawdy Miss Clawdy,” “Personality” and the semi-forbidden “Stagger Lee,” has died. He was 88. Price died Monday at a long-term care facility in New Rochelle, New York, of...
Musicsflcn.com

Shaggy Appeals to Jamaican Reggae Artistes to be More Businesslike

[WASHINGTON, DC] – Grammy Award winning Reggae/Dancehall artiste Orville “Shaggy” Burrell, has implored upcoming Jamaican artistes to adopt a more businesslike attitude to their music operations in order to take full advantage of the local and international opportunities in relation to Reggae and dancehall music. Shaggy was special guest on...
Musictheurbantwist.com

The Tracklist For DMX’s Posthumous Album, ‘Exodus,’ Features Collaborations With Jay Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, And More

The hip-hop world has been hellbent on maintaining DMX’s legacy since his horrific, untimely death due to complications following a drug overdose earlier this year. He was an artist who meant so much to so many people, and many people have made it a priority to give his catalog the proper send-off it deserves. Swizz Beatz, a producer and artist, has been at the forefront of these campaigns, and he recently opened up about his frustrations with some of the fake friends he saw around the late rapper.
MusicSFGate

Posthumous DMX Album Produced by Swizz Beatz Announced

A posthumous DMX album, Exodus, produced by Swizz Beatz, will be released May 28th via Def Jam Recordings. The album will mark the first DMX album since 2012’s Undisputed and feature all-new original material. It will arrive nearly two months after DMX’s death, April 9th. “My brother X was one...