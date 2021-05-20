U-Roy’s Posthumous Album Revealed With Shaggy, Ziggy Marley, Rygin King, Tarrus Riley & More

Iconic, Grammy®-winning reggae artist Ziggy Marley will pay tribute to his father on September 11th. An eight-time GRAMMY® winner, EMMY® winner, humanitarian, singer, songwriter and producer, Ziggy Marley has released fifteen albums to much critical acclaim. Now with his own label Tuff Gong Worldwide, and publishing company Ishti Music, Marley has complete control of his master recordings and publishing. His early immersion in music came at age ten when he sat in on recording sessions with his father, Bob Marley. After eight records with The Melody Makers and three GRAMMY® Awards, with such chart-topping hits as "Look Who’s Dancing," "Tomorrow People" and "Tumbling Down," he kicked off a legendary solo career in 2003 with Dragonfly. He impressively garnered the GRAMMY® Award for “Best Reggae Album” in 2006 (Love Is My Religion), 2013 (In Concert), 2014 (Fly Rasta) and 2016 for the self-titled Ziggy Marley - which marked his fourth consecutive debut at #1 on the Billboard Top Reggae Album Chart. His first children’s album Family Time received the 2009 GRAMMY® for “Best Children’s Album,” and he also took home a Daytime EMMY® Award for “I Love You Too,” which shares its title with his 2012 debut children’s book, a multicultural picture collection based on the beloved song, which explores a child’s relationship with parents, nature and the unstoppable force of love. Tapping into his expansive creativity, he created the graphic novel, MARIJUANAMAN and launched Ziggy Marley Organics—an innovator in GMO-free coconut oils and hemp seed snacks. As an extension of his passion for health and sustainable living – Marley published the Ziggy Marley & Family Cookbook in 2016. In May 2018, Marley released his most recent album Rebellion Rises.