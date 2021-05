Hours after being born, a newborn girl was brutally thrown down a trash chute to her death in Santos, Sao Paulo, Brazil. The horrific fate of the child was doled out by her own mother who allegedly did not want another mouth to feed. The 29-year-old woman, Ana Carolina Moraes da Silva, was arrested in 2018 following the incident in June of the same year. She and her former partner, who tried to help her hide the crime, awaits trial nearly three years since the child’s death.