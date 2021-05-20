Indie reduction: Ori and the Will of the Wisps is on sale via the eShop
By now, I’m sure some of you have experienced Ori and the Will of the Wisps on Nintendo Switch. Once a Microsoft exclusive, the sequel to Ori and the Blind Forest was ported with its predecessor to Switch at an unbelievable 60 frames per second. If you haven’t jumped on the Ori train, though, there’s a new piece of information that might entice you to do so. From now until May 29, the digital Ori and the Will of the Wisps is on sale for 50% off via the eShop.www.nintendoenthusiast.com