Indie reduction: Ori and the Will of the Wisps is on sale via the eShop

Platform(s) - PC (Available digitally through Steam (£1.99) and Itch.io($2.99)) Many turn based RPGs are full of grandiose adventure, larger than life characters, worlds, and a sense of bewilderment at the epic scale of the experience before you; throw in the ever-looming threat of the dreaded level grind, and you have got a formula for your typical 40+ hour long RPG (not to say I do not love long RPG's, level grinding an' all). But Hylics? Well... Hylics isn't anything like that. It is an RPG for sure, and that comes with many of the elements we have come to expect from such a game: party members, turn based battles, various stats, and stat management etc. Though at the same time, Hylics strips away a lot of the fat involved with playing an RPG and presents its players with one of the most surreal and unique games I have ever experienced.