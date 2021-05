QUESTION: First of all, thank you so much for your time. I hope that you’re enjoying Denmark. SECRETARY BLINKEN: I am, very much. It’s great to be here. QUESTION: Last year I had the privilege of interviewing Secretary Pompeo when he was in town, and you probably remember the fuss it created, because the president floated the idea prior to his visit that the U.S. should buy Greenland. So I asked Mr. Pompeo whether he was in the market for an Arctic island, and I’m going to ask you the same thing, Mr. Secretary: Does the U.S. still want to buy Greenland?