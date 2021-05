New UC San Diego biologist endeavors to communicate the safety and life-saving importance of COVID-19 vaccination in underserved communities. A first-generation university student and the son of Mexican immigrants, Assistant Professor Fabian Rivera-Chávez was born and raised in Northern California. He joined UC San Diego’s faculty in the School of Medicine and the Division of Biological Sciences in October 2020, in the midst of a global pandemic as the world struggled to work its way out of COVID-19 devastation. He recently worked alongside colleague Dr. Alli Weis at the University of Utah School of Medicine to publish an article in Spanish in the Los Angeles Times about vaccine safety, part of his efforts to communicate the importance of vaccination in underserved communities.