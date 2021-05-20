Summary: Chapel Hill Town Council Virtual Meeting

newsbreak-logo
To view the meeting video, visit chapelhill.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=7&clip_id=4940. The Council approved one item by consent. To see the complete consent agenda, visit chapelhill.legistar.com/MeetingDetail.aspx?ID=827211&GUID=0BC7471C-4DC9-43E1-9618-1F062E9299D2&Options=&Search=. Information. The Council received in its packet the upcoming Public Hearing items and status of petitions to Council, the Third Quarter Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 Affordable Housing Report,...

Chapel Hill, NCchapelboro.com

Chapel Hill: Development on Developments and Development on Mask Guidance

Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger calls in to speak with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell to bring updates on busy days for the local government. Hemminger shares topics from Wednesday’s Town Council meeting, including a public hearing on the Aura development and a review of the Aspen Hills project. Plus: new developers might have plan for land near Southern Village and the town is seeking public input on their draft budget.
Orange County, NCchapelboro.com

Orange County Schools Aims To Rename Two Schools Ahead of Fall

Two Orange County schools (OCS) are undergoing a renaming process in order to abandon their ties to white supremacy. The school board originally voted in February to change the namesakes of Cameron Park Elementary and C.W. Stanford Middle – both of which contributed to the marginalization of people of color.
Orange County, NCchapelboro.com

Orange County: Pfizer Plans, Budget Hearings and Buckhorn Area Study

Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Renee Price joins 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell to bring updates from Tuesday’s budget hearing. Plus: she shares how Orange County Health Department is preparing to welcome children 12-15 years old to get their COVID-19 vaccines and how community members can soon directly share their thoughts on the Buckhorn Area Plan.
Orange County, NCchapelboro.com

Chapel Hill, Orange County Propose Property Tax Hikes

Residents of Orange County and Chapel Hill may soon be facing higher property taxes as the local budgeting process gets under way. “It’s not a perfect budget, but I’m willing to work with you all and make it better,” said Orange County Manager Bonnie Hammersley to county commissioners last week as she presented her $279 million proposal, which includes a three-cent property tax hike.
Orange County, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Advocates Search for Answers after Taxes Spike in Orange County's Historically Black Neighborhoods

Hudson Vaughan was surprised when he got his tax revaluation earlier this spring. His home, located in Chapel Hill’s Northside neighborhood, was valued higher than it had been for the previous four years. In turn, his property taxes went up about 35 percent. He didn’t think much of it until he spoke to a former coworker, Kathy Atwater, a community advocacy specialist at the Marian Cheek Jackson Center.
Orange County, NCchapelboro.com

On Air Today: Jennifer Player of Habitat for Humanity of Orange County NC

Jennifer Player, the president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Orange County NC, joins 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell to talk about a benchmark recently reached by her organization. She shares what it means to have 300 homes built by Habitat in the Orange County community and what projects the group is working on in the near future.