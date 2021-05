Kevin Colbert is not worried about what analytics have to say. Here’s why the Steelers took Najee Harris in the first round. If you have been listening to Kevin Colbert’s press conferences this offseason, then you already know that he’s a general manager who doesn’t care what anyone else has to say. When it comes to the NFL Draft, Colbert has been one of the best in the business at stringing together competitive rosters, despite having a low draft position year after year.