This Miracle Product Is the Secret to Crispier, Crunchier Meals — Here Are 5 Ways To Use It

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. In my household, we eat a lot of tofu. It's an affordable, filling food that my boyfriend and I love eating, especially when it's crisp-fried with vegetables over rice. It's a staple meal in our house, something we have almost every week — which means I've experimented a lot with how to get the tofu as crunchy as possible. Our ideal tofu is one that retains a good crispiness even as it is soaked in sauce, allowing us to achieve that coveted crispy and soggy combination. My go-to for achieving that optimum texture used to be a sprinkle of cornstarch and a high-heat fry...until I learned about Crisp Coat.