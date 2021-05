So you have to cook up a big breakfast for multiple people with big appetites, but you only want to spend about 10 minutes working on it? A swing through the nearest fast food restaurant is one option. Or you could spend even less time (and less money) whipping together this healthy and hearty casserole that can be made in advance and enjoyed all week, as it can be stored for four days in the fridge or even kept in the freezer for months! And as the dish calls for ingredients you almost surely have on hand already, no trips to the grocery store are needed, either.