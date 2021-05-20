You Can Now Play ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ In VR
Enjoy Rockstar’s groundbreaking action-western game in VR thanks to a new mod by Luke Ross. Despite having been released all the way back in 2018, Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 remains one of the most popular video games currently available on consoles and PC. A direct prequel to 2010’s Red Dead Redemption, the western-themed action game offers one of the most engaging single-player campaigns in recent memory, taking players on an action-packed adventure throughout the Western, Midwestern, and Southern United States during the “Wild West” era.vrscout.com