You Can Now Play ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ In VR

So today’s Massively Overthinking question is entirely the fault of fanny packs. I don’t care how hard retailers and fashion gurus push fanny packs as “hands-free belted satchels for the urban adventurer.” I don’t even care that they’re actually a clever and ancient invention that makes up for the lack of pockets in clothes. I don’t care that they’ve made them out of vintage brushed vegan leather or whatever. No matter how hard I try – and I try! – I can’t stop seeing them as something tourists wore (and the world made fun of) in the ’90s. I just wouldn’t be caught dead in a fanny pack.