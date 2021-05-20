newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Here’s Where Canadians Can Watch the Friends Reunion

By Katherine Singh
Refinery29
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe one where Canadians can watch Friends. After what feels like the longest wait of all time, Friends: The Reunion. The reunion special, which will premiere 17 years after the hit sitcom ended in May 2004, has been on everyone’s watch lists since it was announced in February 2020. The show was initially meant to be filmed over two days in March 2020, but after being delayed due to COVID (of course), was rescheduled for this year.

www.refinery29.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
David Schwimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friends Reunion#Show Time#Series Premiere#Sitcom#Canadians#Covid#Irl#Guest Stars#Fan Fave Episodes#Studio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

HBO Max Sets ‘Friends’ Reunion Special Premiere Date – Watch First Teaser Here (Video)

HBO Max has finally set the premiere date for its long-awaited “Friends” reunion special and provided a first look at the event, aptly titled, “Friends: The Reunion.” But we’re warning you, this teaser is truly a teaser, seeing as all it shows are the blurry shadows of “Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer walking around the Warner Bros. Studio lot where they filmed the iconic NBC sitcom.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Here's How You Can Book a Friends Sleepover in Rachel and Monica's Apartment

Watch: Jennifer Aniston's "Friends" Vocal Habit Has Fans Shook!. Any devoted Friends fan knows that the apartment occupied by Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) is nothing short of a rent-controlled fantasy. It's not a real West Village apartment with tons of living space and a cute purple door: Monica's home for 10 hilarious seasons was nothing more than a space on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif.
TV SeriesTechRadar

Where to watch Friends: Stream every season online

Friends is one of the most successful and iconic sitcoms of the last 30 years. Its six central characters - Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross - captured the hearts and minds of an entire generation across 10 seasons, from 1994 to 2004. Find out where to watch Friends online where you are.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Friends Reunion drops first teaser, all-star special guests announced

Somehow Friends has found a bright life in the era of streaming. The 90s television series launched a heated battle for exclusive streaming rights before landing at HBO Max. Now, the streaming service offers up the first look at its upcoming reunion special. This upcoming HBO Max special will see...
TV SeriesPosted by
98.3 The KEY

‘Friends’ Reunion: Everything We Know So Far

So no one told you...? The long-awaited Friends reunion is almost here!. On Thursday (May 13), HBO Max unveiled the first teaser for the upcoming special, which will air a whopping 17 years after the sitcom's original run came to an end back in May 2004. The reunion special was also filmed on Friends' original soundstage: Warner Bros. Studio 24 in Burbank, California.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

‘Friends’ Reunion Reveals First Trailer

The first trailer for the long-awaited HBO Max Friends reunion has been released, along with an official premiere date, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The NBC comedy series premiered in 1994 and aired for ten seasons, later having gained more recognition after its 236 episodes were made available to stream on Netflix in 2015. The show left Netflix in 2019 and was placed on HBO Max in 2020.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Friends' Reunion Has Fans Buzzing After HBO Max Premiere Announced for This Month

The long-awaited Friends reunion finally has a premiere date on HBO Max, coinciding with the streaming platform's one-year anniversary. The news was met with overwhelming excitement from fans who have been itching to see the special. Friends: The Reunion was intended to be available when HBO Max launched, but the project was delayed throughout 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The cast's reunion at Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. Studios lot in Burbank will be released on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27.
TV SeriesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

The long-awaited, highly anticipated ‘Friends’ reunion is finally here

After much speculation and several delays, the gang is finally getting back together. HBO Max announced Thursday that “Friends: The Reunion,” the long-awaited special featuring the stars of the beloved ‘90s sitcom “Friends,” will premiere May 27 on the streaming service. Original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer returned to their old stomping grounds to film the special — not Central Perk, but Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.
TV SeriesGrazia

The Last Thing We Want From The Friends Reunion Is These Cameos

Some of the Friends cameos were spectacular: Robin Williams’ moment on the Central Perk sofa telling Billy Crystal his wound is ‘oooooozinig’, or Brad Pitt’s Will high-fiving Ross for being co-creator of the ‘I Hate Rachel Green Club’. But that was then, when we had the padding of 236 episodes to fall back on if a cameo didn’t work and we wanted more of the six characters we know and love.
TV & VideosABC News

Courteney Cox discusses filming 'Friends' reunion: 'It was fantastic'

Courteney Cox described filming the highly anticipated "Friends" reunion special as an "emotional" experience. The actress, who played Monica Geller during the show's 10-year run, recently reflected on getting back together with her former co-stars last month to film the reunion. "It was unbelievable. It was so emotional," she said...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Lisa Kudrow's Son All Grown Up

Lisa Kudrow became the first of the Friends gang to become a parent when she welcomed son Julian Stern in 1998, after having her pregnancy written into her character's arc. (Remember Phoebe being a surrogate for her brother's triplets?) The comedian's only child with her husband, advertising executive Michel Stern, is now 23 years old and a budding filmmaker. In honor of his recent birthday, Kudrow shared some rare pictures of Julian, and her famous buddies came out of the woodwork to also wish him many happy returns. To see the actor's grown up kid now and to see what he's been up to, read on.
TV SeriesHarper's Bazaar

Courteney Cox Reveals the Unpleasant Truth About the 'Friends' Fountain

Courteney Cox said the Friends opening credits weren't the most fun to film. Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cox said the cast had to dance in a fountain for hours. "Somebody thought that would just be really fun, and let me tell you what happens—it's not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours," she said.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Lisa Kudrow Explains Why Her Son Julian Thought ‘Friends’ Costar Jennifer Aniston Was His Mom

Color him confused! Lisa Kudrow‘s son, Julian Stern, mistakenly thought that Jennifer Aniston was his mother after spending time on the Friends set. “He really was obsessed with Jen,” the Easy A star, 57, told Conan O’Brien on Wednesday, May 12. “He’d fly into her lap. Well, she’s a love bug, and that made sense. And I was always glad for anyone that Julian felt love for and felt from.”
CelebritiesPopculture

Ellen DeGeneres Reveals She's Been Living With Courteney Cox

Ellen DeGeneres is embracing her inner Rachel Green, revealing during Thursday's episode of her morning show that she's living with former Friends star Courteney Cox after selling the Beverly Hills home she shares with wife Portia de Rossi. "The world knows our first guest from a little show called Friends, but currently I just know her as my landlord," DeGeneres quipped while introducing the actress, who countered that she considers herself more of a "roommate" than a landlord.
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Fans disappointed as beloved Friends star is missing from cameos list

HBO has announced a whole host of stars who will be joining the Friends cast for the much-anticipated reunion episode, but fans were disappointed when they noticed that a fan favourite cast member did not appear on the cameos list. While stars including David Beckham, James Corden and Cara Delevingne...