Here’s Where Canadians Can Watch the Friends Reunion

Lisa Kudrow became the first of the Friends gang to become a parent when she welcomed son Julian Stern in 1998, after having her pregnancy written into her character's arc. (Remember Phoebe being a surrogate for her brother's triplets?) The comedian's only child with her husband, advertising executive Michel Stern, is now 23 years old and a budding filmmaker. In honor of his recent birthday, Kudrow shared some rare pictures of Julian, and her famous buddies came out of the woodwork to also wish him many happy returns. To see the actor's grown up kid now and to see what he's been up to, read on.